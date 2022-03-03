Nabela Noor, who is expecting her first baby with husband Seth Martin, opens up to Parents magazine about body positivity while pregnant and what she hopes to pass down to her daughter

Nabela Noor Says She's Able to Embrace Her Body 'Unapologetically' amid Pregnancy: 'I Am So Free'

Nabela Noor is fully embracing her changing body as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

Speaking with Parents for the magazine's April cover story, the Bangladeshi-American activist, 30, opens up about her fertility journey and shares how her pregnancy has helped her to "unapologetically" love herself.

"An amazing part about being plus-size and pregnant is finally being in a place where you can just let it go," says Noor, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, this spring with husband Seth Martin. "I'm Elsa. I am so free with my body —I love getting dressed now."

"My belly, an area women are traditionally told to hide and conceal, I'm able to embrace unapologetically. I'm thankful for my body, and I want to carry that gratitude with me even after the pregnancy," she continues.

The model and body positivity advocate also adds that it's "very important to [her] to make sure [she] still serves looks."

nabela Credit: Vanessa Granda for PARENTS

"I want plus-size women to know that you can look hot and be a pregnant baddie mama," she shares.

The Beautifully Me author says she wants to show her daughter her ability to "unapologetically love [her]self" and pass down the importance of self-care. "Taking care of myself and practicing self-love and kindness will empower her to do the same. The best thing we can do for our children is model the virtues that we want them to possess," she says.

Noor's pregnancy follows a struggle with infertility and pregnancy loss last year, which she says was a difficult duality to process.

nabela Credit: Vanessa Granda for PARENTS

"When I found out I was pregnant again, I went to my therapist. Obviously, it was happy news, but I was sobbing, because I was still grieving while accepting this blessing," she explains. "Understanding the duality was very new. I started a journal, being very honest about all the emotions. Because I have a lot of them."

While Noor says she's now "on clouds" as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl, she is "also afraid that today is the day I will be brought down to reality, at the end of the rainbow."