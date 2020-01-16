Myke Towers Is a Dad! Rapper Welcomes First Child, a Son — See His Adorable First Photo

Image zoom Myke Towers and son Myke Towers/Instagram

Myke Towers is dropping a new beat: fatherhood!

The rapper announced the arrival of his first child on Instagram Wednesday (his 26th birthday!), sharing a photo of himself holding his newborn baby boy close to his chest.

For the sweet father-son selfie, both Towers and his new arrival wore outfits in green and gray, with the proud new dad topping off his look with a gold chain and Boston Celtics baseball cap.

“Con mi yk #sl #hbd #mt #easymoneybaby 🔜,” Towers captioned the adorable image, which translates to “With my YK.” (It’s unclear what “YK” means, as Towers did not offer any other information, like his son’s name or birth date.)

Image zoom Myke Towers Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Towers — a Puerto Rican rapper and singer known for his hits like "Dollar" (with Becky G) and "Estamos Arriba" (with Bad Bunny) — opened up to PEOPLE Chica in August about his success and excitement for his growing family.

“We will welcome our son, God willing, on Jan. 6, on El Día de Reyes,” the musician said of himself and his girlfriend, who he has been with for more than eight years. “I still can’t believe it! I can’t wait to meet him.”

Towers added about his girlfriend, whom he described as the love of his life, “She has always been there for me, supporting me since before I was famous, and has witnessed everything I’ve gone through.”

While at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards in October, Towers spoke to Entertainment Tonight about being ready to welcome his first child.

“Every single day I’m [getting] advice, but I’m just waiting for him. I’m ready for him. I’m ready,” he said.

When the outlet asked if the couple had a name in mind for their bundle of joy, Tower confirmed that they did but would only offer, “It’s the name of my favorite rapper.”

“My favorite rapper is from New York. I’m not saying anything else,” Towers told ET.