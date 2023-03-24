Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Couldn't Be More Blessed'

MyKayla Skinner and Jonas Harmer tied the knot in 2019, a month after getting engaged and two years after they first started dating

Published on March 24, 2023 02:20 PM
Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Couldn't Be More Blessed'
Photo: MyKayla Skinner (Harmer)/Instagram

MyKayla Skinner is going to be a mom!

The Olympic medalist, 26, and husband Jonas Harmer are expecting their first baby together, the couple revealed on Instagram on Friday.

"Surprise!!!🥳 We have been keeping the biggest secret and can't believe we are going to be parents!" the retired gymnast shared.

"We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn't be more blessed…. Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023 🤍."

MyKayla Skinner

Skinner, who started the sport at age 5 and began her elite career at 11, ended her gymnastics career at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Speaking with PEOPLE after making the announcement, Skinner talked about her hopes that she would be able to tell her children about the "cool" experience of competing at the Tokyo Games, no matter what the result ended up being.

"I'm so excited. I hope I can be that mom — that cool mom," she said. "Just to be able to compete at the Olympic Games and to hit four events, do the best that I did was something that will last for me forever. It'll just be cool to be able to tell my kids one day that I went to the Olympics."

At the time, Skinner was looking forward to everything life has in store.

"There's obviously a lot of opportunities that I think are going to be opening up now, which is super cool," she said. "We'll just kind of see where life takes me."

Skinner and Harmer — who first met during their time as college students in Utah — tied the knot in November 2019, just one month after getting engaged.

