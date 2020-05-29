Playtex and Others Say They'll No Longer Work with Myka Stauffer Following Adoption Controversy

Danimals is one company that said they would no longer partner with Myka Stauffer and were "very sad to hear about this difficult situation"

Multiple companies have responded on social media regarding their plans on whether to partner with Myka Stauffer going forward following her announcement that she had placed her son Huxley with a new family.

After Myka and husband James' emotional video on Tuesday — in which they revealed they had "rehomed" the 4½-year-old little boy after adopting him in October 2017 in part due to his "medical needs" — people flocked to the social media comments of various companies the mother of four previously posted ads for to her Instagram account.

Among these businesses are Playtex Baby, who responded in several comments, "Her last Instagram post for Playtex Baby was back in February. We are not partnering with her moving forward."

Additional companies like Chili's, Danimals, Big Lots and Suave have responded in similar ways based on partnerships Myka, 32, has had with them in the past, while other brands she has tagged in posts (e.g., O-Cedar, Kynd Community) have clarified that they are not affiliated with her.

"We last partnered with Myka in Fall 2019 as a limited engagement," Suave said in a comment. Danimals wrote in one post's caption, "We have previously worked with Myka Stauffer and are no longer working with her. We are aware of the news she shared about her family, and are very sad to hear about this difficult situation."

Although Kiwi Botanicals did not address the controversy directly, they captioned a Wednesday post, "Kiwi fans: Thank you for the messages and DM's. We are proud to work with #kiwipatners that tell real stories that we all can relate with. We will always move as quickly as possible to act on your concerns and to use our voice for good."

Companies that seemingly have yet to respond to comments calling for them to cut their partnerships with Myka include Fabletics and Mattel/Barbie — the former of which Myka made a sponsored post for in late April, and the latter back in November, both in posts including her daughters.

Many of Myka's viewers pointed out that they would no longer be watching her family channel, while others criticized her for using Huxley in monetized content. A Change.org petition was also created demanding that the Stauffer family remove all monetized content of Huxley from YouTube.

Myka — a mother of four and popular blogger/vlogger with over 1 million combined subscribers across both her YouTube channels — and James revealed in their tearful Tuesday video that Huxley, who was diagnosed with autism following his adoption, had "a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we were not told."

"For us, it's been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting," James continued. "We've never wanted to be in this position. And we've been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible ... we truly love him."

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being," Myka added, through tears. "There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more."

While it's unclear exactly how much of Myka's earnings from partnerships helped her and her husband pay for Huxley's treatments and therapies before placing him with a new family, she has been open on social media and in her videos about their journey toward adopting him and the ups and downs since.