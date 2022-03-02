Myka Meier Welcomes Second Baby, Son Max, After 4-Year IVF Journey: 'Dream Come True'

"I am grateful beyond words," the etiquette expert tells PEOPLE after welcoming her second child on Feb. 25

Myka Meier finally has her "angel" baby!

The 39-year-old etiquette expert and her husband Marco welcomed their second child, son Maximillan "Max" Meier, on Friday, Feb. 25, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Valentina.

Baby Max arrived via cesarean section at 8:59 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz., at birth.

"I can't stop staring at him or believe he is finally here!" Meier, who is also the etiquette expert for PEOPLE Royals, tells PEOPLE. "It's literally watching your dream come true. I am grateful beyond words. I'm just bursting with joy!"

Meier previously detailed her long journey trying to conceive her second child. After conceiving her daughter Valentina naturally, the YouTube star went through four difficult years with in vitro fertilization before her pregnancy with Max.

"I went through all the highs and lows," Meier recently told PEOPLE. "I had a miscarriage. I had failed implants. I had embryos where they would take the embryos out and then genetically test them, and none of them were healthy enough to implant."

"It is very taxing on your body," she added. "I always have this thought process of, 'Don't think, just do.' I used to kind of chant that to myself, 'Don't think, just do,' and then inject myself with whatever my medicine was for that day just to get through it."

Meier said she was "at [her] last straw" after trying three different IVF clinics and six different IVF specialists with no success. However, with the support of her family and friends, she said she pushed past the "tears and disappointment" and gave the IVF process one more shot with her last embryo — which she later learned resulted in her pregnancy.

"I just thought, if I can go until I can't go anymore, emotionally or physically, then I will," the Modern Etiquette Made Easy author said. "To me, the mentality was, it's not if, it's when."