11 Musicians Open Up About Motherhood: 'You Will Never Be Ready for Mommy Mode'

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," the music icon told Elle in a 2019 interview. "Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging," said the Ivy Park owner.

The “Black Parade” singer spoke about how her journey to motherhood — including suffering miscarriages along the way — has redefined her definition of success. “Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else,” said Beyoncé.

“Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling," she added.

Queen B is mom to daughter Blue Ivy, born in January 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in June 2017, with husband JAY-Z.