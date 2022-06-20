MTV's Chanel West Coast Jumps for Joy as She Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl on Father's Day

Earlier this month, the music artist announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast is having a baby girl!

On Sunday, the Ridiculousness star revealed the sex of her first child she is expecting with boyfriend Dom Fenison in a cheerful video via Instagram.

In the clip, West Coast, 33, can be seen jumping up and down for joy after her model beau opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."

"I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘 #HappyFathersDqy" she added.

Meanwhile, Fenison also posted a similar video to his Instagram feed with the caption, "It's a girl!!!"

"Had the absolute best day yesterday with @chanelwestcoast and all of our family and friends," he continued. "It was really a special occasion and I could feel the positive energy and love. Hope everyone had a great time 🙏🏼🖤"

Earlier this month, the music artist announced she's pregnant before debuting her baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

During the event, West Coast wore a sequined floral mini dress that highlighted her burgeoning belly as Fenison sported a suit with a green pocket square and shoes to compliment the colors of her dress.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," Chanel, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, told E! News as she confirmed her pregnancy news.

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

The couple, who first went public with their relationship earlier this year, recently attended Coachella together where the rapper dubbed her boyfriend her "foreva."

West Coast told the outlet she has been experiencing some first-trimester nausea and she praised her model boyfriend for being the "most level-headed person" in her life at this time.