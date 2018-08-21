Baby's First Red Carpet! Nev Schulman's Pregnant Wife Laura Shows Off Her Bump at MTV VMAs

Laura Perlongo‘s got one stylish bun in the oven!

The pregnant wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman showed off her baby bump Monday evening at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, walking the red carpet alongside her husband at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Expecting a baby boy, Schulman, 33, rocked light-pink slacks and a matching jacket over a black tee, while the mom-to-be bared a hint of midriff in red trousers, a matching blazer and a white crop top.

Their son on the way is the second child for Schulman and Perlongo, 32, who tied the knot last July in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York. They also share 21-month-old daughter Cleo James.

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The parents-to-be announced Wednesday that they were adding to their adorable family, each sharing a hilarious photo featuring future big sister.

“Cleo is getting a baby brother! It’s gonna be great! 😬” Perlongo cheekily captioned her snap, which showed herself and Schulman looking on at their toddler who clutched an Elmo doll and sported a crying face.

Sharing a photo of the family of three looking at a loaf of baked bread in the oven, Schulman wrote, “WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil’ guy 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦”

Fresh from a gym session, a smiling Schulman and Perlongo were photographed out and about in New York City recently, with Perlongo showing off her torso between the top of her leopard-print leggings and red sports bra.

Cleo served as flower girl during the couple’s 2017 wedding, which was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Perlongo walked down the aisle in a gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa.

Raved Schulman to PEOPLE, “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.