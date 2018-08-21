Gunner Steals the Show! Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's Baby Boy Joins Them on VMAs Red Carpet

Gunner Stone is already a red-carpet pro.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag‘s adorable 10-month-old son posed for photos alongside his famous parents at Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Seeming hilariously uninterested in one photo where Pratt, 35, is taking a selfie outside Radio City Music Hall, baby Gunner wore gray shorts and a blue-and-red mini blazer to match his dad.

Montag, 31, looked stunning in a thigh-length silver dress, adding black-and-silver heels to complete her glamorous ensemble.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and son Gunner Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Fans were transported back to the mid-aughts at the awards show on Monday night, when the former stars of The Hills posed for a photo together.

Original cast members Montag, Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Jason Wahler all smiled together on the red carpet. Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado were also present. Noticeably missing? Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

The photo op comes eight years after their hit MTV series aired its final episode. Last week, a source told PEOPLE the cast was reuniting on the carpet for a “big announcement.”

When E! News asked the reality stars last month if they were thinking about expanding their family anytime soon, Pratt answered, “Oh yeah, every day. Next year, right?”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” said Montag. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Added Pratt, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.