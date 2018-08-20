Cardi B Rocks a Pixie Cut and Plunging Dress on First Red Carpet Post-Baby at MTV VMAs

Cardi B is back on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old rapper made her first event appearance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10 Monday evening, when she stepped out to attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.

Dressed in an eggplant-colored velvet dress featuring an asymmetrical thigh-high hemline and cleavage-baring neckline, the new mom completed her look with matching sandals, dangling emerald earrings and a short black pixie hairdo.

Cardi B — who will be opening the show, but not performing — is nominated for 10 awards at the glam event. Ahead of the show, she dropped the music video for her latest single off of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy: “Ring” featuring Kehlani.

Cardi B’s attendance at the VMAs comes three weeks after the “Be Careful” hitmaker told her fans she would not be performing in Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour in order to spend more time with her daughter and giving her body time to recover after giving birth.

“I met my match,” she told her followers on Instagram Live, referring to her then-2-week-old baby girl as K.K. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

“When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat,” Cardi B continued. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away — everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”

Fans turned out in droves on social media to support the first-time mom’s decision to postpone her performances, with one writing, “I was in this position 2 years ago, I took 10 months off when my daughter was born. They thought I was never coming back. So who am I to judge … enjoy this time.”

Another chimed in, “I know the feeling. I almost died and was in three hospitals after birthing my son. Your health and your bonding time 🕦 with your daughter 👧 is of the UTMOST IMPORTANCE!!! Stay healthy and true to you and your family 👪!!!!”

Offset and Cardi B Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Two weeks before Kulture’s arrival, Cardi B revealed that she and Migos’ Offset had tied the knot last September, before their public engagement the following month.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” she tweeted. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.