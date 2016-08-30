The "7 Years" singer opens up to PEOPLE about his daughter on the way

Lukas Graham Says He Won't Sing to His Daughter: 'I Do the Reading'

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lukas Graham is ready to be a dad — in less than a month, in fact.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” the 27-year-old Danish singer, famous for his song “7 Years,” told PEOPLE at Sunday evening’s 2016 MTV VMAs — where his band was nominated for Best New Artist. “I’ll take the family on tour, and it’ll be easy.”

Graham also confirmed to PEOPLE that his baby on the way with longtime girlfriend Marie-Louise “Rillo” Schwartz Petersen is a girl.

“I agreed, though, with the missus that she does the singing [and] I do the reading,” he jokes of his plan to split parenting duties with Schwartz Petersen. “So that the [baby doesn’t] get confused [thinking] all parents are supposed to sing like that to their kids.”

Graham shared with PEOPLE that he is definitely going to be taking a break from music to help care for his daughter.

“We’re going to go back home and take a couple months off, ’cause I’m gonna be a dad in three weeks,” he says. “So we’re gonna take a couple months off touring, writing some songs. I’ll practice changing diapers and calming down babies.”

Shortly after Graham’s baby news went public in June, Schwartz Petersen took to Instagram to share photos of her sweet shower — complete with a few mythical creatures.

“Current situation — there’s a pink unicorn in my kitchen,” she wrote next to a photo of herself wearing a sash emblazoned with the words “It’s a girl” and holding a unicorn-shaped balloon.