Mandy Moore Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at MTV Movie & TV Awards Since Giving Birth

After attending the show, Mandy Moore joked on Instagram that she was "ready to crawl back in [her] bubble" and her "boobs [were] about to explode"

Mandy Moore was a vision in yellow at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On Saturday night, the This Is Us star made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her son August "Gus" Harrison in Feburary, attending the ceremony at the Palladium in Los Angeles wearing a bright yellow gown by Altuzarra and Jimmy Choo black stiletto heels.

Before presenting alongside her This Is Us costar Justin Hartley, the singer and actress shared a collection of snapshots showing off her chic ensemble to her Instagram feed.

"A little sunshine ☀️ for the MTV Movie & TV Awards," Moore, 37, wrote, tagging her hairstylist, makeup artist, photographer and dress and shoe designers.

While Moore went full glam for the evening, she also kept it real about her eagerness to get back home to husband Taylor Goldsmith and their baby boy, who turns 3 months old on Thursday.

Following the awards show, the "Candy" singer joked on her Instagram Story that while "being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely," the new mom said she was "ready to crawl back in [her] bubble" and her "boobs [were] about to explode."

She then shared a follow-up snapshot that showed Goldsmith, 35, lounging with their son, reading Where the Wild Things Are to little Gus as he lay in a baby lounger.

"Better than anything," Moore wrote.

Moore marked her first Mother's Day the previous weekend, writing alongside a post featuring photos of her son, "I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood."

"It's the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate — one I never knew possible," the actress continued. "Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc ... )."

Goldsmith also paid tribute to his wife in honor of the holiday. "Watching this mom blow my mind on an hourly basis with her true-self-total-pro-parenting-skills has given me much more appreciation for the mom in the second photo (especially considering her putting up with my accessory choices)," the Dawes band member said, referring to his own mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!!!! #mothersday," he added.