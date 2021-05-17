Henry Golding tells PEOPLE about life as a new dad after he and wife Liv Lo welcomed a daughter on March 31

Henry Golding Says 'Every Day Is a Joy' with His Baby Girl, Talks 'Challenge' of First-Time Parenthood

Henry Golding is opening up about life as a new father!

The Snake Eyes actor, 34, caught up with PEOPLE at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, sharing what it's like having a night out after he and wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl on March 31. Golding admitted he felt "a bit guilty" being away from his daughter, but raved about how much joy his first child brings him.

"Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy," he said, adding, "You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"

Golding also shared how his wife has been doing post-baby, sharing that the first few weeks of adjusting to parenthood were challenging.

"It is a challenge. I think with every woman, they go through so much, not only physically, but mentally. Things just change," he said. "And so the first two weeks were definitely a challenge, but she bounced back."

In a Mother's Day blog post this month, Lo wrote about her postpartum experience and breastfeeding.

" 'Oh my goodness' is the newest vocabulary I have picked up with the arrival of our angel. Our baby girl, born on March 31st, 6:40 am at 7.4lbs, is in good health, and has the cutest Mongolian spots," the new mom wrote. "With our daughter reaching 5 weeks and feeding well, I can now reflect on the many ups and downs of my new full-time job, breastfeeding."

Lo added, "As a first-time mom, I thought the most difficult part was going to be the birth, but for me, it turns out that it was the adjustment. I had a few complications postpartum (see par. Mastitis) that required me to take extra bed rest and medication. Breastfeeding was not graceful as I had imagined and I felt extremely underprepared. It's not that I hadn't done my research, but I had complex advice from my obstetrician-gynecologist, the hospital nurses, night nurses, doula, and lactation consultants which took me ample time to find a medical and holistic balance for."