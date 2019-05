10 Daughters Tell PEOPLE How They're Celebrating Their Amazing Single Moms this Mother's Day

Mom: Kimberly Muncil

“It’s hard to put into words the love and appreciation that I have for my mom. At only 35 years old, she had lost her husband to cancer and was faced with the challenge of raising two young children alone, on a teacher’s salary. Despite the circumstances, my mom rose above her struggles. She found strength in her faith and her love for my sister and me. When I think back on that time in my childhood, it is my mother’s love that I remember. There may not have been two parents in our house, but there was always an abundance of love.

“My mom deserves to be honored every day and especially on Mother’s Day. It is because of her that I have a happy, beautiful life. Every year, the only thing mom wants to do on Mother’s Day is spend quality time with my sister and me, whether it’s taking a walk or having dinner on the porch together. My mom knows how fragile life is and no tangible gift will ever be worth as much [as] time she gets to spend with her daughters. Her love is undeniable, and I am blessed to know it.”