Joe Jonas Wishes 'Sexy Lil British Thang' Sophie Turner a 'Happy Mums Day'

"I really am the superior son," Joe Jonas wrote in another post, taking a jab at his fellow Jonas Brothers while wishing their mom a happy Mother's Day

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Joe Jonas is celebrating all the moms in his life this 'Mums Day.'

The Jonas Brothers member, 32, paid tribute to his wife Sophie Turner for Mother's Day on Sunday, sharing a photo of the Game of Thrones star, 26, sitting outside the British-themed New York City grocery store Myers of Keswick.

"Happy Mums Day @sophiet you sexy lil British thang u!" Joe wrote on his Instagram Story.

Turner previously told Elle UK that she prefers shopping British brands. "I buy stuff from the British Marketplace," she said last week. "In the States, the chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good s—!"

The Emmy Award nominee said the U.K. "would ideally be the final destination" for their growing family, but Jonas "might take quite a bit of convincing" for the move from their home in Miami.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," she said. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

"And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have," Turner added.

She and Jonas tied the knot with two ceremonies in 2019, and they share 21-month-old daughter Willa. Turner is currently pregnant with their second child, debuting her baby bump last week at the 2022 Met Gala.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner said in her Elle UK interview. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Joe also took a jab at his brothers Kevin, Nick, and Frankie Jonas as he wished their mom Denise a happy Mother's Day in another silly post on Sunday. He shared a video of himself drinking coffee, set to a cover of Nick's 2014 single "Jealous" from his eponymous second solo studio album.