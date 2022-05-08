Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to 'My Forever Date' Gabrielle Union in Jet-Setting Mother's Day Post
Dwyane Wade is showing some Mother's Day love for Gabrielle Union.
The retired NBA player, 40, wished Union, 49, a special Sunday with a montage of photos and videos of their jet-setting adventures, set to a cover of "Glamorous" by Fergie. "To my forever date, Happy Mothers Day! We ❤️ you," Wade captioned the post.
The pair tied the knot in 2014 and shares 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James. Wade is also father to sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 8, and daughter Zaya, 14, in addition to serving as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 20. However, Union has said she prefers not to be called a stepparent.
"The stepparent label was put on me by the kids' school because you have to describe yourself: Who are you if you're not their mother? It's very annoying. It's not a word that I use," she said on Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things podcast in November.
"I wanted to make sure I was consistent in their lives," Union added. "Whatever personality I was trying on that day, or whoever I was, I just needed to be consistent so they can get used to me. They've already gone through so much upheaval, moving states away, not knowing anyone, having gone through a divorce. I knew I needed to be consistent. I just didn't know what my role was."
Union previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she developed a bond with Zaya since beginning her relationship with Wade. "In a nutshell, time," she said last week.
"I think as a stepmom, it's not my job to push myself into her life or force anything," Union added. "So, time has allowed our bond to grow organically and naturally. Being consistent with each other and being trustworthy with each other also."
The L.A.'s Finest star added that they became close after Zaya came out as transgender in 2020.
"Zaya coming into truest self did help because I am able to bond with who she actually is versus the representative that was speaking for her for years," Union said. "Now, she is completely herself and so I know her, not her representative."
"Me discovering who I am, has definitely deepened our bond and also other people's bonds," Zaya added.