Witney Carson Marks First Mother's Day as Mom with Son Leo, 4 Months: 'How'd I Get So Lucky?'

Witney Carson has something extra special to celebrate this year.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming son Leo, who's now 4 months old. In one post, she shared family photos with husband Carson McAllister, writing, "How'd I get so lucky with the most handsome boys?! Happy Mother's Day to me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also posted a sweet mother-son photo of herself snuggling up with her baby boy. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mom, sweet Leo. I love you so much," she writes.

"I have some pretty INCREDIBLE mom figures in my life," she added in another tribute, dedicated to her mom and mother-in-law. "How grateful I am to have these two show me and teach me how to be the best mom, and one day grandma. They are truly the best and we are so lucky to have them in our lives forever!! Love you two so much @jilcarson @chermac19 scroll over to see some of their sweet moments with Leo boy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

witney Carson's boys Credit: witney Carson/ instagram

"It's just crazy how it worked out," said Carson. "We were so worried for all those nine months of getting it, getting it, getting it. And then finally, when I actually really didn't need to get it, I got it. And we were so careful."

"It was really difficult, but I'm glad that we're past that," she added.



RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Sweet Meaning Behind His Moniker

Since welcoming her son, Carson has also been candid about the changes her body has gone through. Last month, the professional dancer shared several photos of herself in a sports bra and leggings, writing that she was celebrating her body "the way it is."

"Progress not perfection ✨ being a dancer growing up & even throughout adulthood (especially throughout adulthood) I've always been self conscience [sic] about my weight and how I looked," the mom of one wrote.

"I've struggled with this & that's why I was hesitant to post these photos - I didn't feel I looked a certain way, 'good enough' & that was a sad thought to me," the Mirrorball Trophy-winner continued.