Victoria Beckham Celebrates Mother's Day with Family Photo of Her Kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham is being showered with love on Mother's Day!

In addition to Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 14, the fashion designer, 47, celebrated the holiday in the U.S. on Sunday. "Mums are so special we get celebrated twice!" Beckham wrote on her Instagram Story. "Happy Mother's Day to all of you celebrating today."

Along with the caption, the mother of four posted a family photo of herself with daughter Harper, 9, and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn 22, all of whom she shares with husband David Beckham.

The former Spice Girls member and her family recently spent some quality time together over Easter. Beckham and her athlete husband reunited with all four of their children, as well as Peltz, for an afternoon outing.

"Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter," Victoria wrote on social media alongside an image that showed Brooklyn and Peltz, 26, cuddling up together while wearing matching bunny ears.

"We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," she added.

The entire family also commemorated the happy gathering by taking a group photo. In the image, Beckham embraces her son Romeo while the couple's youngest child, daughter Harper cuddles up to dad David, 46.

For her own family post, she made sure to give a special shout out to Peltz for capturing the sweet moment. "We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture," Beckham wrote.

As for welcoming Peltz into the family, the star has only expressed excitement for the new addition. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady," Victoria said last year on an episode of British talk show Lorraine.