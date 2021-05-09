Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out with New Photos of Daughter Stormi

"I love being your mommy," said Kylie Jenner who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott

Travis Scott is thanking Kylie Jenner for being a great mom to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, was celebrated on Mother's Day Sunday with a message on Instagram, along with new photos of their toddler. "Of all the special things in life The big ones and small A mamas love and rage and tenderness Is the most special of them all," the rapper wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, Jenner posted cute images of Stormi, writing "I love being your mommy" on Instagram for her own Mother's Day post.

Also on Sunday, Scott honored his own mother with a tribute post. "I'm glad you're momz Lit , caring and strong Cuz 4 sho nobody could have put up with me for this long," he wrote as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner wrote messages in the comments section.

"I love your mommy!!! She's the sweetest," Kardashian wrote.

"She is such a magical beautiful soul!!!!!! Happy Mother's Day Wanda," the momager said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mother's Day comes just one week after the makeup mogul flew to Miami to celebrate Scott's 29th birthday.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, 29, had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott performed. "They were very close and affectionate," the source said of the pair — who split in 2019 — adding that they are "not fully back together,"

"Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together," said the source. "They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes. They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together."

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Says 'Everything' Was Discussed at KUWTK Reunion — Including Kim Kardashian's Exes

Jenner and Scott are also no strangers to showering their daughter with love.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because I can't stop the time," the mom of one wrote in a sweet post celebrating her daughter's third birthday earlier this year. "It's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years."

"But on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do," Jenner added. "Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In his own tribute, Scott posted a pair of black-and-white pics with his daughter.