Tom Brady Dedicates Mother's Day Tribute to Gisele Bündchen: 'My Numero Uno'

Tom Brady is honoring Gisele Bündchen this Mother's Day.

The NFL star, 43, shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram Sunday, applauding her as a mom to their two kids, son Benjamin Rein, 11, and 8-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy Mother's Day @gisele. You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!" Brady captioned a beach portrait of Bündchen with all three of his kids.

And on his Instagram Story, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a sweet photo of his wife and their two children, writing, "My numero uno @gisele."

Last month, Brady praised Bündchen for her support throughout his career. The couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary in February. "I give her a lot of credit for that," he said on Good Morning America. "She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me."

Gisele Bundchen Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady also opened up about keeping his kids "grounded" as they grow up, making sure that they know they'll have to "work hard" in life. He explains, "Mom and Dad's life is very unique in this world. I don't want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they're gonna make. But they're gonna make it in their way, too."

Bündchen and Brady marked their anniversary in February by sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Posting a photo of the pair's family at Super Bowl LV earlier this year, Brady wrote, "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"