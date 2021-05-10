"Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received," Scheana Shay shared on Mother's Day

Scheana Shay Says Daughter Summer Moon Has 'Changed My Life' as She Celebrates First Mother's Day

Scheana Shay is feeling more grateful than ever this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, shared a sweet tribute in honor of her baby girl Summer Moon as she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mom.

Shay, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies on April 26, posted a heartwarming photo of her cuddling with her newborn in the hospital.

"Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received," Shay wrote on Instagram. "@summermoon I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you. You have changed my life 🤍 "

Shay went on to pay tribute to "all the moms out there" including those who "have lost children, and those who have lost their moms."

"My heart goes out to you today and always," she concluded the post.

Shay also shared a candid video to her Instagram Story, featuring the mom of one breastfeeding her little girl.

"Happy mother's day to me and all the mom's out there. And to this little angel who made me a mom!" she said in the clip.

The star additionally paid tribute to her own mother, writing "Happy Mother's Day to the woman who literally made me and being a mom possible! I love you so much!!!!"

Davies later honored Shay for the special occasion with his own heartfelt post on Instagram.

"To the world, you are a mother...To our family, you are the world...We both love you honey 🍯," Davies wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

Shay sweetly replied, "You both are my 🌎 and I'm so thankful for you! I love you honey"

The reality star first announced her pregnancy with Davies in October 2020 after previously suffering a miscarriage in June.

When sharing the news of baby Summer's arrival, Shay opened up about being diagnosed with "preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome" after the birth.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum," Shay wrote.

"Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."