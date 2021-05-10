Savannah Guthrie Honors Her Mom on Mother's Day and Shares Loving Photo Montage of Two Kids

Savannah Guthrie is "grateful" for her family this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 49, shared several snapshots on Instagram of her children, son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, and daughter Vale, 6½, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

In the first post, the mom of two shared a loving gallery dedicated to her two kids, captioning the various shots, "every day with these wild little babes is a gift from heaven - eternally grateful to be their mom."

Guthrie also honored her own mom, Nancy, sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram and writing, "isn't she lovely? happy Mother's Day to the best of them."

The photo gallery kicked off with a solo shot of Guthrie's mother and including other photos the Today co-host with her mom and Nancy posing in different shots with her grandkids.

Back in March, Guthrie reunited with Nancy and her sister Annie in person for the first time in almost a year and a half due to the pandemic.

"Been waiting for this moment for 16 long months. Together again," Guthrie wrote alongside smiley photos of herself with her mom and sister. "I am marveling and lifting a prayer of gratitude for the scientists and researchers who made it possible."

In a follow-up post, Guthrie shared a heartwarming snapshot of her children giving a huge hug to their paternal grandmother. "And on the other side of the country/family — kids get to see their beloved Grammy for the first time 🙏🏻," the journalist wrote in her accompanying caption.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie at the time. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie and her kids | Credit: Savannah Guthrie/ instagram

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV duty works for their schedules. "A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."