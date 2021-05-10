The Legally Blonde actress also paid tribute to her mother for the special day

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Honor Her for Mother's Day as She Calls Herself 'So Lucky to Be Your Mom'

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love!

Ava had her own tribute to Witherspoon, writing on Instagram, "To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕." The proud mom commented, "Aww!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life ! Favorite Daughter 💗"

Additionally, Deacon wrote on his own page, "Every day is Mother's Day when u got a mom this good 😌 I love u mama ❤️" as Witherspoon replied in the comment section, "Love you to the moon and back ! 🌙 💫"

The Oscar winner also posted a tribute to her own mother, Betty, sharing a smiling photo with her. "The original Mama Bear who taught me to be fierce and loving. Kind and strong. I love that I can always count on her for a great laugh and the best mothering advice!" she wrote.

Witherspoon shares Deacon and Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 46, whom she married in 1999 after they starred together that year in Cruel Intentions. They announced their separation in 2006 before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in September, Witherspoon opened up about becoming a mother when her career first took off. "To be completely candid, I was terrified too," the Oscar winner said of being a young parent. "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it."

"I didn't know if I was going to have steady work, too," Witherspoon continued. "I made movies but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids' school."

Reese Witherspoon and her children Reese Witherspoon with her children Ava and Deacon | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Big Little Lies actress shares son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. She and the talent agent celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in late March.

"What a special day with all of our dear friends," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding day. "Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!"