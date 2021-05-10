Nikki and Brie Bella Celebrate First Mother's Day with Their Sons Matteo and Buddy

On Sunday, the Total Bellas stars, both 37, celebrated the special milestone after giving birth to baby boys last July. "Today just feels so special. First Mother's Day with my family, my A, my son Matteo, celebrating what I always dreamed of being, a mother," said Nikki, who welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The Dancing with the Stars champion commemorated his bride-to-be's special day on Instagram. "Happy First Mother's Day to you my love, it's crazy to think how fast time flies Teo is nine month old and you've been the best mom we both can ask for so attending, loving, caring and determined to be best you can be," Chigvintsev wrote. "We love you so so much, may this be the happiest day for you and to many more to come ❤️👼❤️ Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there #happymothersday."

Meanwhile, Brie, who welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan, shared sweet posts on Instagram in honor of the holiday, which also happened to be on the same day as daughter Birdie's birthday.

"Today is a special Mother's Day because I get to share it with my sweet Bird!!!! Can't believe she is now a 4 year old!!! Happy Birthday Birdie 🥳 thank you for making motherhood the greatest thing ever!!" the mom of two shared.

Earlier this week, Matteo and Dylan had an adorable playdate which Brie posted about on Instagram.

In the sweet image, the little boys, both 9 months, are sitting side by side while playing with a toy set. Matteo and Buddy, pictured left and right, respectively, look as if they are mid-conversation and about to grab each other's hands.

"❤️ BFF's for Life ❤️," Brie, 37, captioned the picture.

Last August, the Bella twins opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, sharing the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki recalled. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."