Nicky Hilton Celebrates Mother's Day with Rare Baby Throwback: 'Wish I Could Bottle This Feeling'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is enjoying her favorite day of the year!

Hilton Rothschild, 37, shares two daughters — Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 4½ — with husband James Rothschild.

Ahead of Mother's Day, Hilton Rothschild posted a rare throwback of one of her babies on Instagram, writing on Friday, "*I wish I could bottle this feeling* 🥰 Mother's Day is my favorite weekend of the year. May your days be full of 🥞 in bed, handmade cards, buckets of 💐, 🤗, ♥️, 💋 + general spoiling."

In another post, the proud mom wrote, "I'm so lucky to be your mommy! 💘 Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and mother figures out there."

She also paid tribute to her mom, Kathy Hilton, calling her the "GOAT" and writing, "You are our rock. We love you forever."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Hilton Rothschild said she was looking forward to the special day — and seeing what homemade gift Teddy and Lily-Grace have in store for her this year.

"Mother's Day at our house usually consist of lots of time in the kitchen and cooking a big breakfast. Then my girls love to bake, and they know I love to bake, so I'll make some cupcakes or brownies," she explained. "Last year, they made me a big collage. They took all of my photos and cut them up and made this huge collage of my husband and I, our wedding pictures, our pets, everything."