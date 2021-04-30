When it comes to purchasing their own gifts for the holidays, six in 10 respondents to a survey shared they make their spouses or partners actually give these gifts to them to maintain a bit of a surprise

Over 50 Percent of Moms Say They've Bought Their Own Mother's Day Gift

When giving gifts, it's the thought that counts, not the occasion — which is why 84% of women have even bought their own gifts for holidays they don't actually celebrate.

That's according to a recent survey of 2,000 American women, in which 68% declared that they've shopped for their own gifts themselves, most notably for their birthday (73%), Christmas (65%) and Valentine's Day (61%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mejuri, the survey revealed that moms are often the ones spoiling themselves for Mother's Day; over half (54%) of all women polled bought themselves a Mother's Day gift.

Half (53%) also buy themselves more during holidays than they would otherwise, and 47% of women have shopped specifically for a present that someone else in their life could give them.

When it comes down to how women are dropping hints, 64% said they prefer the subtle route and offer their loved ones' suggestions.

Just over half (52%) of women polled, however, prefer a more direct approach: sending direct links to buy certain products online.

Meanwhile, those who don't talk about what they want frequently cited not being comfortable with it (41%) or not wanting anything in the first place (34%).

According to the survey data, the average woman polled has felt disappointed by 42% of the presents they've received in their lives so far.

Another 59% believe they're the most thoughtful gift-giver in their immediate family — and over the course of the pandemic, 42% believe they've bought more presents for others in their lives than they typically do.

Of course, that doesn't mean women aren't buying more for themselves, too — 52% confirmed that they already are.

