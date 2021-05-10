Ryan Hurd Celebrates Maren Morris on Mother's Day: 'Hayes Is Lucky to Have Such an Amazing Mom'

Maren Morris is enjoying the love this Mother's Day!

The country singer, 31, who shares son Hayes Andrew, 1, with husband Ryan Hurd, celebrated the holiday on Sunday. "Thank you to my guys," Morris shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a bouquet of flowers as she hilariously tagged her location as "Milf Town."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Mother's Day! Don't know why I snapped this little gem but I'm happy I did. Hayes is lucky to have such an amazing mom, we love you MM!" Hurd posted on Instagram. The father of one shared a cute photo of his wife reading a book next to their son, who was in his crib.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in March 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morris recently spoke to PEOPLE about her journey as a mother and how she's learned to love herself in her own skin. The Grammy winner explained that it wasn't easy at first to feel like herself after her body was "borrowed for nine plus months, plus postpartum."

"I feel like it really took me a second to realize, 'Hey, I don't need to just snap back to how I looked before to feel sexy or powerful or myself even,' " she shared.

However, the artist said she feels the "most comfortable now, at this age, a year after having my kid, and just knowing that I raised another human."

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Opens Up About 'Laid-Back' Parenting Style: 'We Lucked Out Having a Very Chill Baby'

"I was the house, and I feel like that's given me so much confidence that I didn't have before when I was a size two," she revealed. "So I definitely feel like being a mom has made me feel really powerful in my own body because look what we're capable of."

Over the past few months, the star has continued to be vocal about the pressures women face to adhere to a "bounce back culture.

"We're always extremely pressed to erase any evidence on our body that we had a child — that we housed a child for nine, 10 months — so I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before,' " Morris told reporters inside the 2021 ACM Awards' virtual press room last month.

That's not really the goal — that shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid," she added.