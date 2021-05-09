Mandy Moore Marks First Mother's Day with Son Gus: 'Past 11 Weeks Have Unlocked a Love So Immediate'

Mandy Moore loves being a mom.

The This Is Us star, 37, marked her first Mother's Day on Sunday and shared sweet photos of her 11-week-old baby boy on Instagram. "I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood," wrote Moore, who welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison on Feb. 20 with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"It's the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate - one I never knew possible," the actress continued. "Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc…)."

Also on Sunday, Goldsmith paid tribute to his wife. "Watching this mom blow my mind on an hourly basis with her true-self-total-pro-parenting-skills has given me much more appreciation for the mom in the second photo (especially considering her putting up with my accessory choices)," the Dawes band member said. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!!!! #mothersday."

Speaking on Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin in March, Moore opened up about the life-changing moment she held her newborn baby for the first time, saying she "never felt higher" than the moment Gus was placed on her chest.

"I've never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you're not aware of anything else that's going on. That's why the tearing, all of it, it doesn't exist. It doesn't matter," she said. "You just have your baby on you. And I couldn't imagine anything else mattering."

Moore also said she "can't wait to do it again" and add more children to her family.

"I've said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I'm like, 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," she said. "I'm sad that I don't get to relive it or do it again or something. It's a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was, because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now. And I'm so grateful for it."