Jay Cutler Shares Tribute to Ex Kristin Cavallari for Mother's Day: 'Some Kids Have All the Luck'
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, plus daughter Saylor, 5
Kristin Cavallari is feeling the Mother's Day love.
The star, 34, shares three children — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 5 — with ex Jay Cutler. To mark the holiday, the former NFL player shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, alongside a photograph of Cavallari getting a big hug from their kids.
"Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari," he captioned the family snap.
"They gave my life real meaning. Feeling the love today. Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas," the mom of three wrote on Instagram, with the same photo.
Ahead of Mother's Day, Cavallari opened up to PEOPLE about how spending extra time with her kids in quarantine allowed her to slow down and appreciate life's small moments.
"I just want to enjoy it because it goes so fast, and I see how fast it goes with my kids," she said. "I just took my baby daughter into the doctor to get her physical for kindergarten next year — my baby's going to kindergarten! It goes so fast."
Continued Cavallari, "I just kept saying to myself, 'I'm never going to get this time back with my kids.' So, yes, there's sometimes I want to rip my hair out, sure, but it's fleeting. It's going to end. And there's going to be a day where my kids don't even want to hang out with me anymore, and I'm going to miss these days."
"Hopefully, that won't happen!" the mom of three added with a laugh.
Cavallari went on to note that although this past year has been full of big changes, it's been "one of the best years of my life."
"It's so interesting because I feel like 2020 was one of the worst years — well, I don't know that I'd say worst — but craziest years of my life in the sense of everybody else, just everything that we went through," said Cavallari, who announced her divorce from Cutler and the end of her E! reality show last spring.
"But also, it was one of the best years of my life too," she added. "I had really sad moments, but ultimately I'm really in a good place right now. And I'm feeling just that peace in my life."