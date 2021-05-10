Kim Kardashian's Kids Each Gift Her Personalized Perfumes for Mother's Day: 'So Thoughtful'

Kim Kardashian showcased the unique scents her kids crafted for her, which she says she'll "keep forever"

Kim Kardashian is showing off the "thoughtful" gifts her four kids crafted for her this Mother's Day.

On her Instagram Story Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, documented the homemade presents she received from daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2: personalized perfumes with sentimental designs.

"My kids are so thoughtful, they made me my own perfume, each of them because they know I love perfume," Kardashian says in a video, showcasing each of her kids' unique scents. "They picked photos they wanted on the outside of the perfume and decorated the back, and they named them."

Saint's is made up of vanilla, eucalyptus and lemon and called Saint's Heart ("If that just doesn't show his personality!" she says with a laugh); Psalm's is named This This because "that's pretty much all he can say," and his features cinnamon, chamomile, peppermint and rosemary.

Meanwhile, Chicago's Chi Flower consists of tea tree, sandalwood, cedar and orange; and North titled her vanilla-lavendar-rose blend Drip Momma.

"My kids are so funny," says Kardashian, who has her own KKW Beauty fragrances. "It definitely shows their personalities, and they made their own scents just for me. I love them and I'm gonna keep these forever."

Kim honored her mom Kris Jenner for Mother's Day, as well, on Sunday, sharing a photo of the pair and writing, "There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have!"

"Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold!" added Kim.