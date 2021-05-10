Katy Perry Says 'I Found Everything I Was Ever Searching for When I Became' Mom to Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has a lot to be thankful for this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the "Roar" singer, 36, celebrated the holiday for the first time as a mom after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom last August.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," the American Idol judge wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bloom, 44, dedicated a post to Perry on Instagram. "Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️," the dad of two wrote along with a photoshopped image of his fiancée as a mermaid. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

Last month, the musician opened up about her experience as a first-time mom in a conversation with Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling," Perry said. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"

The "Daisies" singer said that, while much of the love and validation she's felt throughout her life has been linked to the success of her career, she was floored by the unconditional love of having a child.

"The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what product and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love," she said.