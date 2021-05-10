Katharine McPhee welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster on Feb. 22

Katharine McPhee Celebrates First Mother's Day as a Mom with Adorable Tribute to Son Rennie

New mom Katharine McPhee has a whole lot to celebrate this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Country Comfort star, 37, enjoyed her first Mother's Day as a mom after welcoming son Rennie David with husband David Foster last February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McPhee, who wed Foster in June 2019, commemorated the occasion by wearing a sweatshirt from bff & babes that featured her baby boy's name written in a heart.

The star posted a selfie to her Instagram Story while wearing the bright blue crewneck with Rennie's name centered in the upper left corner in a white heart.

The singer's stepdaughter Sara Foster also honored McPhee on social media as the new mom celebrated the milestone holiday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Credit: katherine foster/ instagram

katherine foster Credit: katherine foster/ instagram

Foster posted a snap with McPhee and sister Erin too, writing, "Happy first mamas day to Rennie's mom @katharinefoster"

Rennie is the first child for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, 71, who has five daughters from previous relationships.

Last week, the American Idol alumna appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she opened up about her experience parenting with Foster.

"It's a growing family, and David's doing great," McPhee said. "He's always walking into a room saying, 'Where's my baby? Where's our baby?' He wants to hold the baby all the time, and be around the baby."

As for McPhee, the actress is loving every minute of motherhood.

RELATED VIDEO: It's a Boy! Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son

Asked by host Kelly Clarkson if she is tired after welcoming her son, McPhee said, "I'm a little bit tired here and there but I find times to nap," before she added, "He's such a good little baby and I'm so in love ... It's my greatest job I'll ever have."

McPhee welcomed her first child with Foster on Feb. 22, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.