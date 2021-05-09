Kate Hudson Enjoys Mother's Day with Her 3 Kids as She Thanks Mom Goldie Hawn for Inspiring Her

Kate Hudson is surrounded by love this Mother's Day!

The mother of three, 42, shared sweet glimpses of her celebration with her family, including daughter Rani Rose, 2, and her sons, Bingham "Bing," 9, and Ryder, 17. "I do it all for my kids and their future 🌼," Hudson began her holiday post.

"And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother @goldiehawn," the actress added, giving thanks to her famous parent, who also was in attendance for the outdoor Mother's Day gathering on Sunday.

"To Moms everywhere HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. And always know, if it feels like hard work it's definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy. Love to all," the Fabletics co-founder concluded.

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"

Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy Oliver Hudson (far left) and family | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Hudson added, "Mom always said to me, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me."

The Oscar nominee shares daughter Rani with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson opened up during a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about raising her three children with three different men — and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.