Kane Brown Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Katelyn on Mother's Day: 'We Love You So Much Mama'

Kane Brown is showering his wife Katelyn Brown with love in honor of Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the country singer, 27, paid tribute to his wife with a sweet family photo on Instagram, featuring their baby girl Kingsley Rose, 17 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, taken from Kingsley's baptism over the weekend, Katelyn is holding their daughter while the singer rests his head on his little girl's back.

The "Be Like That" artist is seen wearing a black sweater and dark pants while his wife wore a floral dress and Kingsley looked too cute in a white dress with matching shoes.

"We love you so much mama happy Mother's Day ❤️," Kane captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kane Brown Credit: Alex Alvga

Kane's wife also shared photos from their little girl's baptism on her Instagram page, writing that the event was "so special."

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mamas !!!! I couldn't have had a better weekend celebrating the baptism of Kingsley was so special ❤️ so grateful for my family," Katelyn captioned a series of photos from the memorable day.

During the episode, Brown said of his first child, "That's my little girl, man. She's my best friend."

But the "very beginning" of Kingsley's life involved some "hurt" feelings for the father of one, as Kingsley "just wanted her mom all the time."

She has come around to saying "Dada," though, and loves playing with Brown outdoors now. "Every time I put her down she just keeps saying 'Dada' and [puts her arms up], so I can't say no," he shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Kane Brown Reveals How Daughter Kingsley Changed His Life: 'Just Holding Her Makes My Day Better'

Of having a toddler around the house, Brown told PEOPLE in March, "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the "Lose It" musician joked. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Brown hasn't let fatherhood get in the way of his work, and he admitted that he couldn't have released new music and launched his own record label without the support of his wife.