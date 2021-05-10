Joe Jonas Celebrates 'Amazing' Sophie Turner's First U.S. Mother's Day Since Daughter Willa's Arrival

Sophie Turner is enjoying her first U.S. Mother's Day as a mom!

On Sunday, Joe Jonas celebrated the Game of Thrones actress, with whom he shares 9-month-old daughter Willa, by sharing a never-before-seen photo of Turner's baby bump on Instagram.

In addition, he gave a shout-out to Jonas matriarch Denise. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums," the Jonas Brothers singer, 31, wrote.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter last year on July 22. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

In March, Turner commemorated the U.K. Mother's Day with a sweet post about her little girl on her Instagram Story. "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, adding, "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Last year, in another sweet nod to her baby girl, the actress debuted a new addition to her tattoo collection in honor of their infant daughter.

The proud mom casually debuted the new ink baring her daughter's first initial in a selfie. A small "W" could be seen underneath her tattoo of the letter "J," which many fans believe she previously got as a homage to her husband.

Earlier this week, Jonas, 31, discussed his experience as a first-time dad, sharing that the extra time at home with his wife and little girl has been "amazing."

"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," the musician said. "I'm so thankful and grateful."