Jimmy Fallon Shares Selfie with Wife Nancy Juvonen and Daughters for Mother's Day: 'Great Family'

Jimmy Fallon wrote a sweet tribute in their dog Gary's voice for Mother's Day, writing that the pup is "having the best life" with Winnie, 7½, and Franny, 6

Jimmy Fallon celebrated wife Nancy Juvonen for Mother's Day.

The Tonight Show host, 46, shared a sweet group selfie on Instagram featuring Juvonen and their two daughters — Winnie, 7½, and Franny, 6 — plus their pet dog Gary. Fallon, in the caption, wrote a tribute in the pup's voice, explaining what makes the group so "great."

"Gary wanted to wish her mom Happy Mother's Day. So if you happen to see this - please know she is with a great family and having the best life," he wrote. "She is an older sister to two beautiful little girls, has modeled for a clothing company and was even on television a few times! Happy #MothersDay!"

Fallon also honored his late mother Gloria, sharing a throwback childhood photo with her and writing, "Happy Mother's Day to everyone. I miss you every day, Mom. Thanks for everything..." Gloria died in November 2017.

Last May, Fallon told PEOPLE that Juvonen was the one keeping their at-home Tonight Show all together during the pandemic, coordinating the kids' schooling and keeping them occupied with art projects, while also running cameras, essentially helping to produce the show.

"My wife is the brains behind this whole thing," he said at the time. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything."

He also told PEOPLE in March that he looked forward to reuniting his two girls with their grandparents for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.