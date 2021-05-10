Eric Johnson Honors Wife Jessica Simpson on Mother's Day with Photos of Her and Their Kids

Jessica Simpson is surrounded by love!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The adorable snapshots saw the family of five hanging out in the pool with their kids, as well as attending a baseball game of Ace's alongside Jessica's mom Tina Simpson.

"Happy Mothers Day, Jess!" wrote Johnson, 41. "That was a really stellar day and weekend. I love you. You are beautiful."

Tina, 61, commented on the post, leaving a trio of red heart emojis.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson and daughter Birdie | Credit: Eric Johnson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson and son Ace | Credit: Eric Johnson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell | Credit: Eric Johnson/Instagram

Jessica used the holiday to pay tribute to Tina, sharing a sweet, smiley selfie of the two of them from the baseball game.

"Happy Mother's Day to the body, heart, and soul that has brought me into this life, carried and given me the divine love and power effortlessly held within in your heart. I have learned all that I know in this world from you," she began her heartfelt caption.

"Together," Jessica said, she believes they "will continue to manifest power and the awakening of our intuition in all that we do because you have taught me always to lead with that honest voice inside letting her guide the way and to fearlessly keep on keepin' on."

"Let your inner wisdom flow, sparkle your imagination and watch the world around you light up. I love you for the way you are and the pure way you love me @tinasimpsonofficial!" she concluded.

"I love you ... so thankful for the day you made me a Mother. It's all I ever wanted was to have children to nurture, love and cherish forever. 😍," Tina wrote in a comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Calls Daughter Birdie Her "Dimple Double" in Adorable Twinning Picture

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, the singer said she has learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" both in general and when it comes to parenting her three kids.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said.

Through it all, Jessica has "been reminded that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before."