Jessica Alba Says Her Three Kids Gave Her the 'Courage to Fearlessly Go After It All'

Jessica Alba is one proud mom.

On Sunday, the star shared a photo of her three kids — daughters Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3 — whom she shares with husband Cash Warren on Instagram Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

"My ❤️ heart that walks around outside of my body," Alba, 40, wrote. "The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all.✨ I love u my babies."

Earlier this week, Alba made a big business move by taking her The Honest Company public Wednesday with an IPO that values the brand at $1.44 billion. The mom of three rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate her clean lifestyle brand's initial public offering, with her children at her side.

Alba compared the near-decade of work and the grit it took to take Honest public to pregnancy, jokingly calling it "a nine-year gestation period."

"Every single moment has mattered so much and I learned so much along the way," she told PEOPLE. "You know when you're pregnant and every month when your baby goes from a walnut and then eventually it's like the size of a grapefruit, then it becomes a melon. Every stage feels so different and new. Once you actually have the baby, you're like, the real work has now started. That's how I feel today."

In January, Alba told PEOPLE about how she and her family have managed to stay entertained during lockdown, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters.

"We learned TikTok," she said at the time, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"