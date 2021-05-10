Jennifer Lopez Spends Mother's Day with Her Twins Max and Emme: 'Being a Mom Is My Greatest Joy'

Jennifer Lopez is surrounded by family this Mother's Day.

The Hustlers actress, 51, shared a glimpse of her celebration on Sunday, showing several photos of her fun-filled day with her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian "Max" David, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts!" Lopez captioned the set of images, which also featured her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

Also on Sunday, Lopez shared a sweet message to her beloved mom. "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me," the singer wrote, along with a video from her latest JLo Beauty campaign which starred Guadalupe and Emme.

"Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest," Lopez added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mother's Day comes after Lopez's twins celebrated a milestone birthday in February. The proud mom marked her children's birthdays by bringing them breakfast in bed, a sweet gesture she documented on Instagram at the time. "My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" Lopez captioned the post.

"OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love," she continued.

RELATED GALLERY: 24 Times Jennifer Lopez's Twins Emme & Max Adorably Upstaged Their Famous Mom

"It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't freeze time," added Lopez. "To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up to PEOPLE about her family and how she's reevaluated priorities amid the pandemic. She said her family's health "became the No. 1 thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long."

"Not being able to see my mom and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together — different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority," she said.