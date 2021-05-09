The Stowaway star paid tribute to his mother on Instagram with a childhood photo. "It's only fitting that for my 1000th post I get to honor one of the people I love most. If you are a friend or fan of mine, then you are of hers because whatever artistry, creativity and empathy I have, come directly from my mom," Kim wrote.

"She's truly one of the kindest, most devoted, generous people I know. In this time of heartbreaking violence, I think of her even more and appreciate all the ways she gave of herself to make the three of us Kim children the best of who we are (and trust me, we weren’t always the easiest to raise). Thank you, mom.♥️ #Happymothersday to all the hard working moms out there!" the actor concluded.