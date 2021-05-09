How Celebrities Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2021
Bubbly, breakfast in bed ... and hopefully some breaks are coming to these Hollywood mamas
Jessica Alba
The actress penned a sweet post in honor of her three children. "The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all.✨ I love u my babies," she wrote.
Kate Hudson
The actress shared a sweet post in honor of her family. "I do it all for my kids and their future🌼 And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother @goldiehawn," she wrote.
Ciara
The singer received a loving tribute from husband Russell Wilson. "You are truly Heaven Sent! How you love, care, hold, protect, comfort, and so much more. We Did Dat! And We Doin’ it!" he wrote.
Chrissy Teigen
Husband John Legend celebrated the cookbook with a loving tribute. "It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever," he wrote.
Justin Bieber
The pop star shared a throwback snap to celebrate mom Pattie Mallette. "Happy Mother’s Day Madre," he captioned the black-and-white photo.
Vanessa Morgan
The Riverdale star celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming son River. "Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me. Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me," she wrote alongside a sweet shot of the pair.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actress celebrated the two matriarchs in her life: her mother Madhu and her mother-in-law Denise. "Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here's to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I'm so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example every day. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone," Chopra Jonas said in her tribute.
Chris Hemsworth
The actor showered his wife Elsa Pataky with lots of love, including on social media by posting a throwback photo of her with their three children. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you 👏💗🙏 @elsapatakyconfidential," Hemsworth applauded.
Mariah Carey
The singer got sweet kisses from her twins Moroccan and Monroe. "All things are possible... Happy Mother's Day!!!" Carey captioned the beach portrait.
JoJo Siwa
The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul shared a loving tribute to her mom. "You’ve been with me on this wild journey my entire life and I really am so thankful to have you! You’re the best," she wrote.
Daniel Dae Kim
The Stowaway star paid tribute to his mother on Instagram with a childhood photo. "It's only fitting that for my 1000th post I get to honor one of the people I love most. If you are a friend or fan of mine, then you are of hers because whatever artistry, creativity and empathy I have, come directly from my mom," Kim wrote.
"She's truly one of the kindest, most devoted, generous people I know. In this time of heartbreaking violence, I think of her even more and appreciate all the ways she gave of herself to make the three of us Kim children the best of who we are (and trust me, we weren’t always the easiest to raise). Thank you, mom.♥️ #Happymothersday to all the hard working moms out there!" the actor concluded.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Oscar winner shared a touching poem in honor of her mother. "My mother gave me the power to be my freest and best self. Thank you, Mummy! I love you! Happy Mother's Day!" Nyong'o wrote at the end.
Meghan Trainor
The new mom shared a sweet video of her son Riley. "Becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world. I love you so much sweet boy," she wrote.
Clare Crawley
The former Bachelorette star shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who battles Alzheimer's disease and dementia. "Names may not be remembered, and memories fade away, but one thing it will NEVER take away is the love between a mother and a daughter," she wrote.
Reese Witherspoon
The actress shouted out her Mama Bear for teaching her how to "be fierce and loving" and giving her the "best mothering advice."
Samira Wiley
It was the best and first Mother's Day for the Orange Is the New Black actress and wife Lauren Morelli, who welcomed their first child together last month.
"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley captioned an adorable photo of their newborn grasping both her moms' fingers.
"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued, sharing George's birthdate: April 11.
Jessica Simpson
The mom of three showered her mom Tina on Instagram with loving words and praise, writing, "I love you for the way you are and the pure way you love me @tinasimpsonofficial!"
John Travolta
In honor of late wife Kelly Preston, the actor thanked her on Instagram, writing, "you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known."
"Thank you," he added. "We love and miss you."
Savannah Guthrie
The Today co-host shared the cutest snaps of her two kids, son Charles and daughter Vale, before posting a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her mom Nancy and writing, "isn't she lovely? happy Mother's Day to the best of them."