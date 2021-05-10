Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother's Day with Adorable Video of Daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb is feeling grateful this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 56, shared a sweet video on Instagram to mark the special occasion, featuring her daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4 — who Kotb welcomed via adoption with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

In the short video clip, both girls are seen playing with their toys at a table when Haley turns around, sharing a special message for her mother.

"Happy Mother's Day momma! I love you," she says before doing a little dance.

In addition to sharing a loving video of her daughters, Kotb also shared a throwback photo of her mother, sitting with her sister and brother when the two where children.

"My amazing mom with my brother and sister a bunch of years ago... she dazzles me," the news co-host captioned the shot.

Back in November, Kotb opened up about how content she is with her family of four, even if she and Schiffman have yet to tie the knot.

Kotb and Schiffman were originally going to get married at a destination wedding in November 2020, but those plans were upended by the ongoing health crisis.

"I guess the other thing I'm realizing from all of this is we're a family. Okay? We're a family. I'm about to go interview Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never got married, and they're a family with their children," she said at the time.

"So although I'm looking forward to and can't wait [to get married], I think a family is a family is a family. And it all depends on how you do it," Kotb explained. "I'm gonna be really happy to get married, and I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our thing."

However, Kotb revealed in October that she had completed paperwork to kickstart the adoption process for a third child.

Asked on The Drew Barrymore Show what inspired her decision, Kotb said she and Schiffman have "space for more love."

"I was sitting with Joel — who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here — I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us to? Yes, there are,' " Kotb explained.