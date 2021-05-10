Hilaria Baldwin Enjoys Mother's Day with Her 6 Kids, Tells Husband Alec 'Thanks for Making Me a Mama'

Hilaria Baldwin shares six kids with husband Alec Baldwin, and it's her first Mother's Day since welcoming son Edu and daughter MariLu into the family

Hilaria Baldwin is spending her first Mother's Day as a mom of six!

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, shared sweet photos from her family time for the day Sunday, writing on Instagram, "I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them…because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I'm glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?"

The star also thanked all the women in her life. "I love you all, from my babies to my mama to my grandmothers that have passed, my mother in law, my honorary mamas, my aunts and my tias, my cuñada and my sister-in-laws, my nieces, my girlfriend mamas, all of you amazing mothers who have built this community here with me. Human mama, fur mama, mama who knows the pain of a child passing, or the longing to be a mama, the mamas who find themselves mommying in ways they never expected….it doesn't matter-being a mama is a title we take in when we love and care for another being," she wrote.

"You all inspire me daily, giving me strength to constantly strive to be a mother I hope my children will be proud of. I love you all and hope you feel celebrated🤍you deserve that and so much more. I'm grateful for you," she concluded.

The couple spent Mother's Day in different cities as Hilaria shared a screenshot of their FaceTime call on her Instagram Story. "Thanks for making me a mama.. He's telling me some story and I snapped this... But he's all the way in Montana and so if he gets mad, I got a head start," she joked.

Alec also shared how much he missed his family on his Instagram page. "Missing this gang on Mother's Day…," he wrote on Sunday.

On Instagram in March, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of her youngest two, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after the previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continued Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

Hilaria said Edu is their "rainbow baby" and "such a blessing." She added of her newborn daughter: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

Hilaria suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019 while expecting a baby girl, seven months after experiencing another miscarriage. On her Instagram Story in April, the mom said, "My heart has gotten to grow so much to love all of you so." In another slide, Hilaria shared that she misses her late daughter.

"There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks. There is also not a day that goes by where I don't thank my lucky stars that I have Eduardo Pau and Maria Lucia," she wrote at the time. "The fact that both of those feelings can exist inside of me, simultaneously and so intensely in their polarity, blows my mind."