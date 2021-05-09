Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple, 16, Shares Cute Throwback Family Photo on Mother's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 15, with ex Chris Martin, and is stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children

Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling all the love on Mother's Day!

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actress celebrated the holiday with a sweet shout-out from her daughter Apple on social media. "Happy Mother's Day, I love u," the 16-year-old shared on her Instagram Story, which Paltrow shared on her own account.

Paltrow shares Apple, 16, and son Moses, 15, with ex Chris Martin, and is stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children.

Also on Mother's Day, The Politician star shared a selfie with her own mom Blythe Danner. "I love a good snuggle with you. Happy Mother's Day," Paltrow captioned her post.

Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Ahead of Mother's Day, the Goop founder sat down with Ciara for a candid discussion about motherhood, during which she urged that mothers should be supportive of one another. In the episode of the YouTube series Coach Conversations, Paltrow said it's important "not to judge other mothers in their process and their decisions."

"We have to be supportive of each other," the mom of two continued.

"I think there's this tendency sometimes, 'Did you breastfeed? Did you not breastfeed? Are you doing sleep training, are you not?' People get so triggered and so opinionated and I think it's so important to understand that all moms are doing their best," Paltrow added. "Advice, while it can be wonderful if someone asks you for it, it's different than judgment."

Paltrow also recently opened up about her experience becoming a stepmother after marrying Falchuk, 50, in 2018. Speaking to Gabrielle Union on a March episode of The goop Podcast, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow began. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S---, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "