Eva Amurri thanked ex-husband Kyle Martino for taking their kids for the weekend as she celebrated with me-time alongside boyfriend Ian Hock

Eva Amurri Enjoys 'Little Break' from Three Kids for Mother's Day Weekend: 'Best One Yet'

Eva Amurri found a new way to celebrate Mother's Day this year.

The actress shared on Instagram over the weekend that she spent some alone time away from her three kids — daughter Marlowe Mae, 6½, and sons Mateo Antoni, 14 months, and Major James, 4 — for the holiday, thanking her ex-husband Kyle Martino for giving her a "break from mothering."

"I'm divorced and I have three kids. ... This year, Mother's Day just so happened to fall on a weekend when my ex was scheduled to have the kids. After thinking it over, did I challenge the schedule? No I didn't," Amurri explains in a video on Instagram. "Because, my friends, I finally realized after seven Mother's Days that what I really want for Mother's Day weekend is a break from mothering. And contrary to what society tells us, it's okay to want that."

In the post's caption, Amurri writes that this year is her "best one yet" for Mother's Day celebrations, appreciating the "little break."

"I love my kids AND I deserve to celebrate ME!! oh and the kids get back late afternoon on Sunday to celebrate," she writes, adding, "shout out to my coparent @kylemartino who is helping me have this glorious time!"

Amurri shared a glimpse of her weekend getaway, including a hiking trip with boyfriend Ian Hock — in matching tie-dye sweatsuits.

For Martino's 40th birthday in February, Amurri shared a warm message for her ex, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @kylemartino!!! 🎈🎉 The last decade has taken you on a wild ride with so many hurdles, achievements, and personal growth."

"Watching you grow from up close, and afar, and to see you become an incredible Father to our kids has been such a joy for me. They're so lucky to have you, and I'm so lucky to have our friendship for life," she added. "Wishing you the most amazing year for 4️⃣0️⃣ and an adventurous decade ahead! I bet you feel extra lucky to have eased in to 40 with nearly 10 years of grey hair experience...piece of cake! 🤣🤗💙 "

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Story, she playfully wrote, "Go wish my Baby Daddy HBD40."

In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, even celebrating Thanksgiving together last year, Martino has also been supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with Hock.

News of Amurri's relationship with Hock came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.

Amurri opened up about her relationship with the chef in a January post on her blog, Happily Eva After. "I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" she wrote at the time. "His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."