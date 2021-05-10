Emma Roberts Gives Rare Glimpse of Baby Son Rhodes in Sweet Mother's Day Post

Emma Roberts is loving life with her baby boy.

On Sunday, the actress, 30, gave fans a rare glimpse at her 4-month-old son, Rhodes Robert, as she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Scream Queens star, who welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December, posted an affectionate shot of her cuddling with Rhodes while standing on a back patio.

In the adorable picture, Roberts holds Rhodes close to her face as the pair sweetly touch noses. The baby boy is wrapped in a cream blanket and wearing a tan beanie while Roberts wears a pair of red sunglasses and a white off-the-shoulder dress.

"Happy Mother's Day 🌼," she captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many of Roberts' famous friends commented on the touching photo of the new mom of one.

"Cutie mama 💘," Nicky Hilton Rothschild wrote, while Lily Aldridge left a string of heart emojis.

Aly Michalka added, "Precious," and Paris Jackson replied, "♥️♥️"

Back in March, Roberts revealed what she wished she knew before giving birth and why it's important to take motherhood one day at a time.

Emma Roberts Emma Roberts with son Rhodes Robert | Credit: Emma Roberts/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Roberts Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedlund

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," Roberts said during a conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis also asked who Roberts most admires, to which the new mom replied, "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"

Roberts told Cosmopolitan for the magazine's December issue that she originally wanted to be married and have children by age 24.