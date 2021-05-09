Dwayne Johnson Calls Wife Lauren Hashian a 'Shining Example to Our Daughters' in Mother's Day Tribute

On Sunday, the actor, 49, paid tribute to his wife, with whom he shares daughters Tiana Gia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, with a sweet post on Instagram. "A Mother's Day medley of three images of @laurenhashianofficial who is undoubtedly the KINDEST, WARMEST & HAPPIEST (and toughest;) SOUL (as all of you who know her will agree) in the world," Johnson began in his caption.

Further thanking Hashian, 36, the Moana star shared three photos from their relationship. "1) Us soaking in the mana of our beloved Hawaii 2) Her sending me subtle hints on the road to marriage 💍 3) A beautiful, quiet moment with my wife on our back porch," the dad of three shared.

"You are the shining example to our daughters who's love and adoration for you is boundless - that it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. ily dj x #happymothersday ❤️," the Young Rock star concluded.

Dwayne Johnson Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson | Credit: Dwayne Johnson/ Instagram

Last September, Johnson, who is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, honored Hashian with a touching tribute for her birthday on Instagram.

"She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen" 🖤💥," Johnson wrote in the caption, quoting the lyrics to AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."

"HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our 'big engine' run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯🎶❤️," the father of three continued. "I'm a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila's on me 😉🥃 #f22."

The couple first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. The two wed in August 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

Johnson frequently shares photos with his daughters on social media and recently noted that he loves being "surrounded by estrogen" at home.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he captioned a sweet Instagram photo of him holding hands with his daughter. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊"