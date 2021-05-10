Drew Barrymore Celebrates Mother's Day with Sweet Tribute to Daughters Frankie and Olive

Drew Barrymore — who shares daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8, with Will Kopelman — also showed some love for her ex's mother and sister for the holiday

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on her time as a mom this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the 50 First Dates star, 46, shared a meaningful post on Instagram to commemorate the special day.

Barrymore — who shares daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8½, with ex Will Kopelman —posted a pair of photos of her with her girls in Domino Kids magazine, writing in the caption that being a mom is "the most important thing I have ever done or will ever have the privilege of doing with my life."

"My Olive and my Frankie. I love you bigger than the universe," she added.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore with Will Kopelman's sister Jill and mother Coco | Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

In a separate post, the actress also shouted out her own mother, Jaid, in a throwback photo of the two when Barrymore was a child. The actress then showed some love for Kopelman's mother, Coco, and sister, Jill Kargman, sharing a 2016 photo of the three of them.

"To all the moms in my life. Happy Mother's Day!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of her post, on which Jill commented, "Love you 💋🖤."

Though Barrymore loves being a mother, she recently revealed that her journey to motherhood was nothing like she expected. During her "Dear Drew" segment on Entertainment Tonight Thursday, the star said she thought motherhood would be "a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified."

"I was so under slept, I couldn't eat, I was nervous all the time. So, I wasn't really prepared for that," she explained.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

"I felt alone on that, so if there's other moms out there that felt like that in the beginning, you are not alone, I felt like that too," she continued. "For any mom who felt casual and capable, you are a superhero! I wish I could have been like you."

Ahead of Mother's Day, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she had gotten a meaningful family tattoo: the phrase "home is where we are," featuring a bird design.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the daytime talk show host shared that the inking was inspired by her daughters.