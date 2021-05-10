DJ Khaled Shows Off Extravagant Flower Display He Gifted Nicole Tuck for Mother's Day

DJ Khaled only has one thought when it comes to buying Mother's Day gifts: Anotha one!

On Sunday, the musician, 45, showered Nicole Tuck with a lavish display of balloons and flowers in honor of the special occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Khaled, who shares sons Aalam, 14 months, and Asahd, 4, with Tuck, posted a video to Instagram to reveal the gifts, writing "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ! LETS GO !!!!!!"

In the clip, the DJ shows off the extravagant arrangement full of roses and peonies while standing on his outdoor patio with Tuck, 45.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there. Mommy, I love you and I love Mama Asahd, Mama Aalam," he says in the clip. "One thing I can promise you is Imma be by your side forever and Imma love you forever and my boys are gonna love you forever and we got you forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"God love you, we love God," he adds, before telling Tuck to give him a kiss. "We goin big baby!"

Khaled paid tribute to Tuck with a sweet social media message earlier in the day, writing "Happy Mother's Day to my best friend my love of my life !"

"Nicole you are the best mother ! Me and @asahdkhaled @aalamkhaled we love you so much ! One thing I can promise you THAT I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ILL BE BY YOUR SIDE FOREVER 🤲🏽," the artist wrote alongside photos of his family.

Khaled also honored his own mother with an additional post on Instagram featuring his mom standing with son Asahd.

RELATED VIDEO: DJ Khaled Welcomes His Second Son: 'Another One!'

"Happy Mother's Day, MOMMY I LOVE YOU !" Khaled wrote.

Last month, the "I'm the One" artist opened up to PEOPLE about his growing relationship with son Asahd.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother [wife Nicole Tuck] and blessed me to be a great father," Khaled told PEOPLE. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."