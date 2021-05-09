Diane Kruger Recalls Hearing Daughter's Heartbeat for First Time with Norman Reedus on Mother's Day

Diane Kruger is reflecting on the gift of motherhood this weekend.

On Sunday, the actress, 44, shared a touching Mother's Day tribute and a screenshot of a FaceTime call between herself and Norman Reedus from the first time they heard their daughter's heartbeat.

"The moment we heard her heart beat for the very first time and nothing was ever the same again," Kruger wrote in the caption. "What a joy to watch you grow my little girl. I will always love you @bigbaldhead for giving me our little angel and making life just so much better."

Kruger and the Walking Dead actor, 52, began dating after they starred together in the 2015 movie Sky, and they welcomed their daughter in November 2018. Reedus also shares son Mingus, 21, with ex Helena Christensen, 52.

Kruger and Reedus have not revealed their daughter's name, but they occasionally share sweet glimpses of their child on social media. The mom of one posted a cute video of the proud dad helping their baby girl with her ABCs last Thanksgiving.

"There are many things I'm grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues.... this year I'm thankful for being healthy and with my little family... Even though I can't help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year," she wrote at the time. "May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish."

In April 2019, The 355 actress spoke about her daughter to PEOPLE and raved about how she was developing her personality. "She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude," the proud mom said, adding that she's still saving some Chanel for her daughter. "It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too."

Kruger also said Reedus is "very great with her," as she raved about his fatherhood skills. "He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he would look at me like that," the mom of one joked.