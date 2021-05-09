"So grateful for my two babies that live forever in my heart," Christina Perri said

Christina Perri Reflects on 'Extra Hard' Year on Mother's Day After Pregnancy Loss: 'We Keep Healing'

Christina Perri is reflecting on how motherhood has helped her through some difficult times.

On Sunday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 34, shared an emotional Mother's Day message, reflecting on her "extra hard" year. In November, Perri revealed that the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting had been "born silent." (Perri previously suffered a miscarriage in January 2020.)

"This year has been extra hard. Motherhood has carried me through it," she wrote on her Instagram story, alongside several family photos with her 3-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

"It's the greatest gift I've ever received. Three times. I'm so grateful for my darling daughter, carmella, who is here earth side with us and lights up our lives every single moment and I'm so grateful for my two babies that live forever in my heart," she continued. "I carry them with me in every breath I take."

Continuing, she wrote, "We are ok. We find joy, we keep healing, our hearts are full."

Christina Perri Christina Perri and family | Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

To conclude her post, Perri sent her love to all of her fans and followers.

"To all the mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, soon to be mothers, want to be mothers, bereaved mothers, new mothers, zaza's, non binary parents, care givers, foster mothers and mothers who aren't with us anymore, we love you!" she wrote. "Happy mother's day"

Christina Perri Christina Perri | Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

In February, the singer shared an update with her followers, saying that "every day" her family is taking "another step forward" in their healing process.

"I keep describing grief as a house," she wrote at the time. "I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone."

Perri noted that watching her 3-year-old grieve "has been the hardest," but added that her daughter is "made of stars" and "keeps lighting our darkness."